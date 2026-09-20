Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: What will happen if earthquake strikes during the journey?

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is working on a full swing to operationalise the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor. The Ministry of Railways has targeted the launch of the first bullet train service on the 97-km Surat-Vapi section. The first bullet train, known as the B28 trainset, is targeted to be launched on August 15, 2027.

At present, construction work is underway across the corridor, including station construction, installation of overhead electrical equipment and tunnel construction. The work on other railway infrastructure and systems is also progressing as the project moves towards its first operational stretch. The corridor has a design speed of 350 kmph and an operational speed of 320 kmph.

Earthquake during Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train journey

According to the NHSRCL, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will have a dedicated earthquake detection system to enhance the safety of passengers and railway infrastructure. A total of 28 seismometers will be installed along the high-speed rail (HSR) corridor and in earthquake-prone areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

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What happens to bullet train after the earthquake is detected?

If an earthquake is detected, the system will automatically shut down the power supply in the affected area. The train will detect the power shutdown and activate its emergency brakes, allowing trains running in the affected section to stop.

This system is being developed (based on Japanese Shinkansen technology) to provide an early warning and quickly initiate protective action before stronger earthquake waves reach the railway infrastructure.

Where will the 28 earthquake detection seismometers be installed?

Of the 28 seismometers, 22 will be installed along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) alignment at traction substations and switching posts.

In Maharashtra, eight will be located around Mumbai, Thane, Virar and Boisar. In Gujarat, 14 will be installed around Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Mahemdabad and Ahmedabad.

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The remaining six will be installed as inland seismometers in earthquake-prone areas. Four of these locations – Kheda, Ratnagiri, Latur and Pangri – are in Maharashtra, while two – Adesar and Old Bhuj – are in Gujarat.

Why are additional seismometers being installed away from the railway line?

The six inland seismometers are being installed in areas that have recorded earthquakes of more than 5.5 magnitude near the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train alignment during the past 100 years.

Japanese experts surveyed these areas before the locations were selected. Soil suitability was also assessed through micro-tremor tests.

The additional sensors will help the system detect seismic activity in earthquake-prone areas and support the safety system for the high-speed rail corridor.