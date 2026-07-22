Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor to get India’s first high-speed electrification for 320 kmph operations

3 min readJul 22, 2026 07:18 PM IST
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is set to become India’s first railway line with a high-speed electrification system designed for trains running at speed up to 320 kmph. According to National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor is being equipped with an advanced 2×25 kV Overhead Traction System.
“This technology is being introduced in India for the very first time and is specifically designed to provide a stable and uninterrupted power supply required for trains operating at very high speeds up to 320 kmph,” it said.
Electrification work underway on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor (Image: NHSRCL)
14 traction sub-stations to power Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train
The NHSRCL said electricity for the MAHSR corridor will flow from the National Power Grid and be supplied through specially designed grid substations and 14 traction substations located along the route. Of these, five substations are in Maharashtra: Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar and Thane Depot; while the remaining nine are in Gujarat, including Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati Depot.
“These substations will feed power to different sections of the route, ensuring that as the Bullet Train moves from one section to another, the transition in power supply takes place seamlessly, without passengers even noticing it.
The corridor will also have 31 Switching Posts to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and enable rapid isolation of faults whenever required.
Apart from powering the Bullet Trains, 16 Distribution Substations are being constructed to provide electricity for stations, signalling systems, maintenance facilities and other operational infrastructure,” it said.
Electrification work underway on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor (Image: NHSRCL)
22,000 steel masts to support India’s first bullet train catenary network
The bullet trains will run on a specially designed network of overhead electrical wires spread across 1,125 track km, including depots. This network will be supported by nearly 22,000 steel masts and more than 25,700 cantilever assemblies.
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The masts, which are about 10.5 m to 14.5 m high, will support an advanced compound catenary system being introduced in the country for the first time.
“To achieve the speeds up to 320 kmph, every wire in this system is installed under precisely calculated mechanical tension, enabling the train’s pantograph to collect electricity smoothly and continuously, without sparks, interruptions, or power fluctuations,” the NHSRCL added.
28 earthquake sensors to protect Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train operations
It also said that each traction substation will be equipped with an early earthquake detection seismometer that can detect seismic activity and initiate protective measures within seconds, allowing bullet trains to be stopped immediately in the event of an earthquake.
“In total, 28 seismometers are being installed—22 along the high-speed corridor at Traction Substations and Switching Posts, and 6 additional inland seismometers in earthquake-prone regions of Maharashtra and Gujarat.
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Of the 28 seismometers, 12 will be installed in Maharashtra near Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Kheda, Ratnagiri, Latur and Pangri, while 16 will be installed in Gujarat near Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Mahemdabad, Ahmedabad, Adesar and Old Bhuj,” the NHSRCL said in a statement.