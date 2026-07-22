Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor to get India’s first high-speed electrification for 320 kmph operations

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor will get India's first high-speed electrification system capable of supporting trains at 320 kmph. (Image: NHSRCL)

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is set to become India’s first railway line with a high-speed electrification system designed for trains running at speed up to 320 kmph. According to National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor is being equipped with an advanced 2×25 kV Overhead Traction System.

“This technology is being introduced in India for the very first time and is specifically designed to provide a stable and uninterrupted power supply required for trains operating at very high speeds up to 320 kmph,” it said.

Electrification work underway on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor (Image: NHSRCL) Electrification work underway on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor (Image: NHSRCL)

14 traction sub-stations to power Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train

The NHSRCL said electricity for the MAHSR corridor will flow from the National Power Grid and be supplied through specially designed grid substations and 14 traction substations located along the route. Of these, five substations are in Maharashtra: Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar and Thane Depot; while the remaining nine are in Gujarat, including Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati Depot.