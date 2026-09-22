How will Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train change tracks at high speed? NHSRCL explains

Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train track change: As the Ministry of Railways targets the start of operations on the priority section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor next year, new technologies are being introduced to ensure trains can run safely and smoothly at speeds of up to 320 kmph.

One of the crucial technologies being used on the corridor is a special track-switching system. In simple terms, it will help a bullet train change from one track to another while maintaining the high level of safety and precision required for high-speed operations.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: How it changes tracks at high-speed (Image: NHSRCL) Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: How it changes tracks at high-speed (Image: NHSRCL)

How will a bullet train change tracks at high speed?

On Indian Railways tracks, trains change tracks through a system known as a turnout. At the point where two tracks meet, there is normally a small gap in the rail. At very high speeds, passing over this gap can create greater impact, vibration and wear.