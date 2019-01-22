Mumbai: 500-acre eco-sensitive belt unlocked for new Law University, courts

A National Law University, offices of various tribunals, including the state Human Rights Commission and the Motor Vehicles Tribunal, as well as a Metro rail car shed are set to come up over a 500-acre sprawl that was marked as a ‘natural area’ (NA) and ‘no development zone’ (NDZ) when Mumbai’s new Development Plan (DP) draft was first published.

In 2016, when the draft DP was first placed before citizens, Mumbai municipality had categorised a major portion of the same land parcel in Goregaon as an ecologically sensitive belt. No construction was permitted on it except a proposed 25-m-wide coastal road. The remaining portion was also categorised as an NDZ affected by the coastal regulation zone.

In August 2017, after suggestions to the plan were reviewed, the civic body had removed the road reservation from the first portion, marking it as NA or a no-construction zone. The city’s new DP classifies mangroves, mudflats, ecologically vital salt pans and hills, etc as NA. The Goregaon site has mangrove vegetation on either side of the land where construction is to take place.

Yet, the state government has proposed declassification of the land from NA category. In a move that will unlock the land for construction, the CM-led Urban Development (UD) department has now reserved a bulk of the land for National Law University and other courts. Clearing decks for more construction on the land, it has also proposed a Metro rail car shed and an 18-m road on it.

The land parcel is owned by two firms, Beeline Impex (Private) Limited and Pearl Coschem Private Limited, which is affiliated to Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Group.

Contacted, CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “The Bombay High Court had directed the state government to provide land for the law university. Some NDZ lands were shortlisted for the same. The (infrastructure) committee of the HC visited this land and found it suitable, after which the reservation was proposed.” Fadnavis said only the portion tagged as NDZ will be utilised for construction.

The Congress’s Leader of Opposition in Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil has accused Fadnavis’s office of “passing undue benefits” to Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Group”. Contending that the land in question was a mangrove land, Vikhe-Patil said, “This is clearly a no development zone.”

Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Group’s director Madhusudan Vakharia, who heads the two group companies, said, “There is no substance in the allegations.”