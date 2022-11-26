‘Terrorism threatens humanity’: Leaders pay homage to victims on 14th anniversary of Mumbai 26/11 attacks

Marking the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, President Droupadi Murmu Saturday paid homage to the people who lost their lives to terrorism in 2008.

On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 26, 2022

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, remembering the victims, said on Twitter, “Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world.

Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world. pic.twitter.com/eAQsVQOWFe — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 26, 2022

In a video released by the minister, he remembered the 140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens from other countries who lost their lives. “When it comes to terrorism India will never comprise,” he stated.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who had attacked the metropolis on this day 14 years ago. They paid tributes at the martyrs’ memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, minister Deepak Kesarkar, Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, state Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other officials were present.

Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks, also paid tributes to the martyrs.

On this day in 2008, armed militants attacked a dozen locations in Mumbai — a hospital, railway station, a restaurant, a Jewish center and two luxury hotels, including Taj Mahal Palace. At least 166 people were killed and over 300 injured in the attacks.

For more than 60 hours, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel was besieged by four heavily armed militants. It was only on November 29, 2008 that the Indian commandos announced that the Taj had been cleared of all militants.

The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai’s Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

देश ने कायराना मुंबई 26/11 आतंकी हमले में अपने निर्दोष नागरिकों को खोया था। वहीं, सबकी रक्षा करते हुए हमारे वीर जवानों ने अपना सर्वोच्च बलिदान दिया। सभी को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! अपनों के खोने की असह्य पीड़ा को प्रतिपल जी रहे सभी परिजनों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 26, 2022

The Congress party, in a tweet, said,” We pay our humble tributes to the martyrs and victims of the ghastly Mumbai terror attacks of 26th November, 2008. India has always stood strongly against terrorism & we pledge to continue to fight against all forms of terror.”

(With inputs from PTI)