12 people in quarantine wards over Coronavirus fear across Maharashtra

NUMBER of patients, admitted in quarantine wards across Maharashtra on the suspicion of having been infected with the novel coronavirus strain, has risen to 12. Five persons remain under quarantine facility in Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital, five in Pune’s Naidu hospital, one in Nanded and one in Nagpur medical college.

On Friday, Health Minister Rajesh Tope met the epidemiology team in Pune to monitor the preparedness of the state to deal with the infection. “I am closely monitoring the situation. Those under quarantine will be isolated until a second confirmatory test comes negative. We have also opened a helpline,” he added.

The helpline, 020-26127394, has been made operational for people who have cough, cold and fever and a history of visiting China in the last few days.

The new strain of coronavirus became an outbreak in China’s Wuhan city with the first case reported in December. At least 170 people have died and 7,700 have been infected in China.

Till January 31, 4,128 passengers have been screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. A spokesperson of the Mumbai International Airport Limited said alert messages are being displayed at strategic locations in the airport for passengers flying from China to report any symptoms of the virus.

In addition, passengers flying from Hong Kong will also be screened with the help of three thermal cameras before immigration at the airport. “Airlines have been sensitised and informed to follow instructions of the civil aviation as well as health and family welfare ministries,” the spokesperson said.

