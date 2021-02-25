Multiple murders: UP court puts on hold decision on plea for convict’s death warrant

The jail administration sought a death warrant against Shabnam after the Supreme Court rejected her review petition last year.

Amroha district court has put on hold its decision on an application by Rampur jail administration seeking issuance of a death warrant against 35-year-old death row convict Shabnam.

Shabnam, who was a teacher, and her lover Saleem were sentenced to death for killing seven members of her family, including her 10-month-old nephew in 2008.

The jail administration sought a death warrant against Shabnam after the Supreme Court rejected her review petition last year. In May 2015, the Supreme Court had upheld the death sentences awarded to Shabnam and Saleem.

District Government Counsel (Criminal) Mahaveer Singh said, “The hearing took place Tuesday. The district judge sought to know whether any judicial or administrative remedy for the convict is pending. The court was told the second mercy petition is pending and it has been sent to the UP Governor and will also be sent to the President. The court did not issue an order on the application for a death warrant on the ground that Shabnam still has some legal remedies pending.” A death row convict can apply to the President twice for mercy, Singh added.