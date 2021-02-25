Multiple Murder Cases: Amroha court holds decision on issuing death warrant against Shabnam

Shabnam, who was a teacher in Amroha district, and her lover Saleem were sentenced to death for killing seven members of her family. (PTI photo/File)

The Amroha district court has put on hold its decision on an application filed by Rampur jail administration seeking issuance of a death warrant against 35-year-old death row convict Shabnam.

Shabnam, who was a teacher in Amroha district, and her lover Saleem were sentenced to death for killing seven members of her family, including her 10-month-old nephew in 2008.

The Rampur jail administration sought a death warrant against Shabnam after the Supreme Court rejected her review petition in January last year.

In May 2015, the Supreme Court had upheld the death sentences awarded to Shabnam and Saleem.

District Government Counsel (Criminal) Mahaveer Singh said that the district judge did not give a go ahead with the jail administration’s application as Shabnam has not exhausted her remedies for getting a pardon.

“The hearing took place on Tuesday. The district judge sought to know whether any judicial or administrative remedy for the convict is pending or not. The court was told that the second mercy petition is still pending and it has been sent to the Uttar Pradesh Governor and will also be sent to the President of India. The court did not issue an order on the application for a death warrant on the ground that Shabnam still has some legal remedies pending,” Singh said on Wednesday.

A death row convict can apply to the President twice for mercy, Singh added.

In 2015, Shabnam had sent two separate mercy petitions to the President of India and then Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik. In 2016, the then UP Governor Naik had rejected her mercy petition.

Earlier this month, Shabnam had filed a fresh mercy petition.

Shabnam was lodged at Rampur district jail after she was transferred from Moradabad in July, 2019. Saleem is lodged in Prayagraj’s Naini jail. His mercy petition is pending with the President of India.