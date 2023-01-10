scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

‘Multiple mistakes’: DGCA serves showcause notice to Go First after flight takes off without 55 flyers

In a statement, Go First said that all staff concerned have been taken off the roster till the inquiry is going on.

Go First 's G8-116 flight from Bangalore to Delhi left behind 55 passengers in a coach at Bangalore airport on Monday. (File Photo)
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Tuesday issued a showcause notice to Go First after its flight G8-116 from Bangalore to Delhi left behind 55 passengers in a coach at Bangalore airport.

The aviation watchdog also found that “multiple mistakes” led to the incident.

“… in the instant case, multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, co-ordination, reconciliation and confirmation have resulted in a highly avoidable situation,” DGCA said in a statement.

As part of the notice, the regulator has given two weeks time to the Accountable Manager/ Chief Operation Officer of Go First to submit their reasons as to why actions should not be taken against them for showing a lackadaisical attitude towards their obligations.

“However, to follow the principles of natural justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that further action will be taken,” the statement said.

Go First apologised to passengers who were left behind in the coach and said an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of the flight to Delhi led to the incident.

In a statement, the airline said, “We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8 116, from Bengaluru to Delhi.”

It also said that passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations. “The airline has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months,” Go First said, adding it has also initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Further, Go First said that all staff concerned have been taken off the roster till the inquiry is going on.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 17:58 IST
