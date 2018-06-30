Multi-layered plastics to be used in road construction in Punjab

Punjab PWD along with the State Pollution Control Board are working on the use of plastics in the construction of roads. (Representational Image) Punjab PWD along with the State Pollution Control Board are working on the use of plastics in the construction of roads. (Representational Image)

Punjab’s Public Works Department and the State Pollution Control Board are currently working jointly on the use of multi-layered plastics (MLP) in the construction of roads, an official statement said in Chandigarh on Friday. For research purpose, a small experimental stretch was constructed on a road passing through Ikolaha village in Ludhiana with the use of MLP along with bitumen, it said. MLPs are non-recyclable, non-energy recoverable and have no alternative uses. Later, the site test was conducted by Civil Engineering Department of Thapar University, Patiala which reported the road stretch to be up to the mark, it said. Hence, further pilot stretches of roads would be made with similar premix to work out the aggregate impact of MLP in terms of strength and durability of roads.

Simultaneously, the result of the case study would be forwarded to the Highway Research Board — Indian Road Congress for formal approval and directions for the use of MLP, along with other material, in the construction and repair of roads and the construction of pavements, Punjab’s PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla said.

Singla, who had an interaction with the officers of his department and with the chairman of Punjab Pollution Control Board, said that the use of MLPs for road and pavement construction will not only channelise the use of waste but also help to get rid of environmental degradation due to unscientific disposal of this waste. Kahan Singh Pannu, chairman PPCB, said that MLPs are “shiny cover in which many ready to eat snacks, chips and mouth fresheners are being sold is among the few materials that are non-recyclable and have no alternative use”.

“MLP keeps on accumulating in thousands of tonne annually across the country and is a critical threat to the ecosystem as it has no end use. The success of the joint efforts of the PWD and PPCB towards the use of MLP in the construction of roads is a ray of hope,” Pannu said, adding that “this baby step can be a giant leap in days to come”.

The project is at a nascent stage but with the proactive support of the Public Works Department, Punjab, carrying out experiments on select stretches would be easier, he said.

