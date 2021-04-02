Multi-district water testing lab set up in Mohali

Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Razia Sultana said the initiative would supplement the determination of state government to provide adequate facilities for testing (File)

The Water Supply and Sanitation department on Thursday inaugurated the Multi District Water Testing Laboratory here at Water Works Complex, Phase II in Mohali.

Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Razia Sultana said the initiative would supplement the determination of state government to provide adequate facilities for testing and monitoring of drinking water being provided to rural population of Punjab. She added that the laboratory was equipped with latest instruments like Ultra Violet (UV) – Visible Spectrophotometer, Ion Meter, BOD Incubator, COD Digester, Turbidity meter and others to test 18 chemical parameters of drinking water.



The minister said in addition to routine monitoring and surveillance of departmental rural water supply sources, the laboratory wouldbe open to public and other institutions at nominal charges. She said the lab would primarily cater to needs of Mohali, Rupnagar and SBS Nagar districts. The minister further said the department of Water Supply and Sanitation has planned to establish a three tier network of Water Testing Laboratories comprising of a state lab at Mohali, six multi-district Water Testing Labs and 24 Sub Unit Labs at block level.

Principal Secretary Jaspreet Talwar said that the department has already set up high-tech multi-district lab at Amritsar, whereas three multi-district labs have been set up at Moga, and Hoshiarpur and Sangrur would be commissioned by May 2021. ens