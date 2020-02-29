Multi-crore drug racket case: Bench says will open sealed reports against Akali Dal leader Majithia, SSP in open court

Bikram Singh Majithia. Bikram Singh Majithia.

THE sealed cover reports regarding the allegations against senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia and SSP Raj Jit Singh Hundal will be seen in the open court and not in chambers, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said on Friday, while adjourning the matter, also known as the Bhola drugs case, to March 20. The case has not seen any major hearing for many months and the reports have remained pending for nearly two years.

In 2004, Jagdish Bhola, then a DSP in Punjab Police, was dismissed from service after poppy husk was recovered from him. In 2013, he was arrested for smuggling pseudoephedrine, a synthetic drug, from India to various other countries. He was convicted last year.

A police probe revealed that Bhola had amassed properties worth crores by smuggling drugs. At that time, Punjab Police had pegged the entire racket to be worth around Rs 6,000 crore and named Bhola as its kingpin. As part of the suo motu PIL in which Bhola drug racket was also monitored, the HC is monitoring a number of issues pertaining to drug trafficking in Punjab since 2013. An application filed in the court in 2017 said the ED had recorded statements of the three accused – Jagdish Singh Chahal, Jagdish Bhola and Manjinder Singh Aulakh, in 2014 and 2015. They had allegedly, as per the application, “disclosed complicity of Bikram Singh Majithia in the drug trade as he has been providing vehicles and gunmen to the international drug mafia.”

On Friday, the division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Ajay Tiwari said that the case will be heard “finally” and added that it will have to put an end to it somewhere. Even if it issues directions, the court further said, it will continue to monitor the implementation of those directions and the action being taken by the authorities. The court said it will hear the matter on next date at length.

“The major issue is how to get rid of the drug menace,” observed the division bench, adding it was an important matter and it will examine all the reports and supervise the action to be taken in the matter.

In the case relating to drug trafficking in Punjab, a note was submitted by Assistant Director of ED, Niranjan Singh, regarding Majithia’s alleged involvement in illicit drug smuggling in 2015. Majithia was summoned and examined by Niranjan in December 2014. Two reports — one prepared by the anti-drug Special Task Force head and ADGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu in February 2018 on basis of the ED note and another containing the government’s opinion report of May 2018 on STF’s report is pending further action before the court.

A report prepared by the SIT headed by DGP Siddharth Chattopadhaya in May 2018 on the allegations against SSP Raj Jit Singh Hundal of his alleged complicity with dismissed Inspector Inderjit Singh in a drug haul case is also pending any further action with Hundal now himself praying the sealed cover report be opened.

When the hearing resumed Friday, the counsel, including amicus curiae and Senior Advocate Anupam Gupta, informed the court that the sealed cover reports are pending before the High Court for many months now including the Punjab government report on allegations against Majithia. The bench of Justices Sharma and Tiwari was hearing the matter for first time.

In response, the court asked whether Majithia – the bench referred to him as “against whom the report is…”, is a party in the case. Gupta submitted that the court can make him a party, adding that, “court calls for sealed cover reports and then fails to open them”. Gupta also said there are other issues in the case, but the reports are an important matter which needs to be taken up.

While returning to the main issue, the court instructed the Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda to inform it regarding the progress made by the anti-drug STF since its formation by the government. The instruction was passed orally.

Assistant Solicitor General of India Chetan Mittal Friday informed the court that multi-agency reports of security agencies are also pending before the court, adding the reports are encouraging and the cooperation among the agencies has worked effectively.

