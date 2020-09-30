Multani abduction case: Ex-DGP Saini fails to appear before SIT, cites ill health

The former DGP was first asked to appear before the SIT on September 25 but he did not join the investigation. (File)

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Sani did not appear before the SIT on Wednesday in connection with the alleged murder and abduction case of Balwant Singh Multani.

Saini cited health grounds as the reason for not appearing before the SIT. He informed the police through his counsel that he is not well and that doctors have advised him bed rest.

Saini was supposed to arrive at Matour police station at 11 am but he did not turn up as the three-member SIT waited for him till 1 pm.

He had joined the investigation on September 28, but the SIT was not satisfied with the questioning following which it again summoned him for questioning on Wednesday. The SIT will soon issue fresh notice to Saini for his questioning.

Saini, along with six Chandigarh police officials, was booked on the charges of alleged abduction of Balwant Singh Multani in 1991 when Saini was posted as Chandigarh SSP.

Later, the court added murder charges in the FIR and two of the accused police officials had turned approvers against Saini.

The former DGP was first asked to appear before the SIT on September 25 but he did not join the investigation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd