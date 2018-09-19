Mullapally Ramachandran appointed as new Kerala Congress president

Mullapally Ramachandran is the new Kerala Congress president. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Mullapally Ramachandran is the new Kerala Congress president. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appointed Mullapally Ramachandran as state party president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) while K Murleedharan was appointed chairman of the State Campaign Committee, AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot informed through a press statement. Gandhi also appointed three persons — K Sudhakaran, M I Shanawaz and K Suresh as party’s working president in Kerala. Read in Malayalam

Mullapally is a former minister of state for home.

This comes a day after the party appointed former minister and senior party leader Madan Mohan Jha as president of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC). In what is seen as an attempt to get back to the party’s once-core upper caste voters, Jha becomes the first Brahmin leader to lead BPCC in 25 years — after former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra.

