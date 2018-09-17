Mulayam will contest under my outfit’s symbol: Shivpal Singh Yadav

Shivpal has already said that he will field candidates in all 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh and that his new outfit will be registered as a party soon. Shivpal has already said that he will field candidates in all 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh and that his new outfit will be registered as a party soon.

DAYS AFTER launching a separate political front — Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM) — SP rebel leader Shivpal Singh Yadav has announced that his elder brother and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is currently Lok Sabha member from Azamgarh, will contest the next general election under his outfit’s symbol.

SSM spokesperson Deepak Mishra said, “Shivpalji has announced that Netaji (Mulayam) will be the SSM’s candidate in the next Lok Sabha elections from Mainpuri. If he wished to contest from any other seat, the SSM will be with him.”

When told that the SSM is yet to be registered as a political party, Mishra said the formalities will be done. “More candidates have been shortlisted but name of only Netaji has been announced so far,” he said.

Last week, he announced a list of spokespersons for the SSM, which includes two former MLAs who were denied ticket for the Assembly elections last year by Akhilesh Yadav.

In 2014, Mulayam won both Mainpuri and Azamgarh but gave up the Mainpuri seat. His grand nephew Tej Pratap Singh Yadav won the seat in the bypoll.

At a recent event, Mulayam, who had sided with Shivpal during the feud between the latter and his son Akhilesh, reportedly expressed his wish to contest the next elections from Mainpuri.

