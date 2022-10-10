Live Updates: SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away after prolonged illness

Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav Passes Away at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away while undergoing at Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Monday. He was 82. The SP patriarch’s condition had been “quite critical” for the past few weeks and he was on life-saving drugs. Party chief and Yadav’s son Akhilesh confirmed the news of the leader’s death on Twitter. “Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe – Akhilesh Yadav,” he tweeted from the party’s official handle.
Mulayam Singh Yadav, born November 22, 1939, was a senior Indian politician and the supremo of the Samajwadi Party. He was a member of Lok Sabha, representing Azamgarh constituency of Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav, rose in UP politics in a period of intense social and political ferment after the 1970s.
Emerging as a socialist leader, Mulayam soon established himself as an OBC stalwart, capturing a swathe of political space vacated by the Congress. He took oath as UP’s 15th CM in 1989, which marked the year when the Congress was voted out, failing to return to power in the state ever since.