scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Live now

Live Updates: SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away after prolonged illness

Mulayam Singh Yadav Death News, Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82: Mulayam Singh Yadav, born November 22, 1939, was a senior Indian politician and the supremo of the Samajwadi Party. He was a member of Lok Sabha, representing Azamgarh constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 10, 2022 9:58:36 am
Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies at 82: Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82.

Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav Passes Away at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away while undergoing at Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Monday. He was 82. The SP patriarch’s condition had been “quite critical” for the past few weeks and he was on life-saving drugs. Party chief and Yadav’s son Akhilesh confirmed the news of the leader’s death on Twitter. “Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe – Akhilesh Yadav,” he tweeted from the party’s official handle.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, born November 22, 1939, was a senior Indian politician and the supremo of the Samajwadi Party. He was a member of Lok Sabha, representing Azamgarh constituency of Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav, rose in UP politics in a period of intense social and political ferment after the 1970s.

Emerging as a socialist leader, Mulayam soon established himself as an OBC stalwart, capturing a swathe of political space vacated by the Congress. He took oath as UP’s 15th CM in 1989, which marked the year when the Congress was voted out, failing to return to power in the state ever since.

Live Blog

Live Updates: SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away after a prolonged illness. Follow this space for latest updates.

09:52 (IST)10 Oct 2022
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has passed away at the age of 82

09:50 (IST)10 Oct 2022
Senior politician Mulayam Singh Yadav no more

The Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav, rose in UP politics in a period of intense social and political ferment after the 1970s. The Other Backward Classes (OBCs) had then started gaining political ascendancy in UP, leading to the sidelining of the Congress party dominated by upper-caste leaders. India's most populous state was then also witnessing sharp communal polarisation in the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s aggressive Ram Janmabhoomi Temple campaign.

Emerging as a socialist leader, Mulayam soon established himself as an OBC stalwart, capturing a swathe of political space vacated by the Congress. He took oath as UP's 15th CM in 1989, which marked the year when the Congress was voted out, failing to return to power in the state ever since. After the 1989 UP polls, Mulayam took over as the CM as Janata Dal leader with outside support from the BJP. He became the CM for the second time in 1993 as SP leader, when the Kanshi Ram-headed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) became his ally. He was sworn in as the CM for the third time in 2003 as the leader of an SP-led coalition. His three stints together amounted to a period of nearly six years and 9 months.

A wrestler-turned-teacher, Mulayam, who was born on November 22, 1939, in Etawah, completed his MA (political science) and B.Ed degrees. He was elected as an MLA for the first time from Etawah's Jaswantnagar in 1967 as a Samyukt Socialist Party (SSP) candidate, but lost the election in 1969 to the Congress’s Bishambhar Singh Yadav. Ahead of the 1974 mid-term polls, Mulayam joined Chaudhary Charan Singh’s Bharatiya Kranti Dal (BKD) and won Jaswantnagar seat on its ticket. He again won from this seat in 1977 on the Janata Party ticket. In the Ram Naresh Yadav government in late 1970s, he was co-operative and animal husbandry minister. In the 1980 polls, when the Congress bounced back, Mulayam lost his seat to the Congress’ Balram Singh Yadav. He later switched to the Lok Dal and was elected to the state Legislative Council as its candidate and also became the Opposition leader.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 09:43:04 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments