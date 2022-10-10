‘Irreparable loss’: Tributes pour in as Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday after a prolonged spell of illness. He was 82. Confirming his father’s demise in a tweet through the official Twitter handle of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav said “My respected father and everyone’s Neta-ji has died.”

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे – श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav was a three-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and also served as the Union Defence Minister in the HD Deve Gowda government in 1996-97.

Expressing his grief on the passing away of the veteran politician, Prime Minster Modi said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav’s demise pains me, he was a remarkable personality and was widely admired as a grounded leader.”

I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/eWbJYoNfzU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

“He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia and was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency,”the PM tweeted.

Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest. pic.twitter.com/QKGfFfimr8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

BSP chief Mayawati also took to twitter to express her condolences on passing away of the veteran Samajwadi Party leader.

समाजवादी पार्टी के व्योवृद्ध नेता व यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के आज निधन हो जाने की ख़बर अति-दुःखद। उनके परिवार व सभी शुभचिन्तकों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। कुदरत उन सबको इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 10, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu termed the demise of Yadav an “irreparable loss” to the country. “‘Dharti Putra’ Mulayam ji was a veteran leader associated with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!” the president tweeted.

Expressing his condolences to Yadav’s family, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “A political giant has passed. A great loss to all Indians.”

Profound condolences to @yadavakhilesh on the passing of his eminent father Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. I had met the former DefenceMinister at the @UN & subsequently exchanged thoughts with him at the LokSabha. A political giant has passed. A great loss to all Indians. OM Shanti. pic.twitter.com/WPRkOF8MOX — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 10, 2022

“Received the sad news of demise of former Chief Minister of UP and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. May almighty rest his soul at his feet and give strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss,” Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, too, expressed their condolences. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, while expressing deep shock, said that Mulayam Singh Yadav, a secularist, came into politics with the inspiration of great leaders like famous socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia and famous freedom fighter Raj Narayan.

The CM recalled that Mulayam, who served as the chief minister for three times, worked for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections throughout his life.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a three-day state mourning on the demise of the veteran politician.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death marks the end of an era in Indian politics .”During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. He will always be remembered as a grassroots mass leader,” Shah tweeted.

मुलायम सिंह यादव जी अपने अद्वितीय राजनीतिक कौशल से दशकों तक राजनीति में सक्रिय रहे। आपातकाल में उन्होंने लोकतंत्र की पुनर्स्थापना के लिए बुलंद आवाज उठाई। वह सदैव एक जमीन से जुड़े जननेता के रूप में याद किए जाएँगे। उनका निधन भारतीय राजनीति के एक युग का अंत है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 10, 2022

“Netaji was one of the tallest socialist leader our country has seen,” NCP leader Supriya Sule tweeted.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Former Union Defence Minister and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. Netaji was one of the tallest socialist leader our country has seen. pic.twitter.com/nraDdLim5O — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) October 10, 2022

Expressing his condolences, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, “A true son of the soil, Mulayam Singh Yadav was a leader of the masses.”

Saddened at the demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch, three-time Chief Minister of UP & country’s ex Defence Minister. A true son of the soil, he was a leader of the masses. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) October 10, 2022

“He was a people’s leader. He devoted all his life to the welfare of the poor. He used to respect all religions and fight for all religions,” National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was quoted saying on the demise of the veteran SP leader by news agency ANI.

He was a people’s leader. He devoted all his life to the welfare of the poor. He used to respect all religions and fight for all religions. There’s no person in India who would not be grieved on this day: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav pic.twitter.com/S7vnPpDjwy — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said that not only was Yadav the icon of the Socialist Movement, but he was also a great parliamentarian and a distinguished administrator who devoted his whole life to the service of the poor and other backward communities.

“‘Netaji’ was dear to all. He devoted his life to Uttar Pradesh and the nation. His demise is a great loss to the country. His contributions to the nation will be remembered for many years to come,” Union minister Piyush Goyal was quoted saying by news agency ANI.