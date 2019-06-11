Mulayam Singh Yadav flown to Delhi, admitted to Gurgaon hospital

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was flown to Delhi on Monday night and admitted at a hospital in Gurgaon. A spokesperson at Medanta confirmed that Yadav had been admitted at the hospital but refused to divulge further details.

The SP leader was admitted to Lucknow’s Lohia Medical Institute due to high levels of blood sugar on Sunday and was discharged a day later after his medical reports came out normal, ANI reported.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Yadav at the later’s residence in Lucknow. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav were also present during the meeting.

Yogi Adityanath later tweeted, “Today, met the founder president of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence and asked about his health. I pray to God for his speedy recovery.”

Akhilesh also tweeted about the surprise visit a few hours later. “Had a cordial meeting with respected Yogi ji who had come to inquire about Netaji’s health”.

In April, Yadav was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences for a routine medical checkup after he complained of weakness. Amit Agarwal, the hospital’s chief medical superintendent, had then said Yadav had mild uncontrolled diabetes.