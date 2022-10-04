scorecardresearch
Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health condition still critical: hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav (82) was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon last Sunday.

Days after Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (File)

Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health condition continues to be critical, a bulletin issued by Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon stated Tuesday. Yadav was last Sunday shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Medical Director of the hospital Dr Sanjeev Gupta  said in a statement, “Sh. Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji is still critical and admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists.”

On Sunday, when Yadav was shifted to ICU, the SP had tweeted, “Respected leader is admitted to the ICU, his condition is stable. It is a humble request to all of you that please do not come to the hospital. Information about his health will be given to you all from time to time.”

A party functionary had told The Indian Express that Yadav (82) was admitted to the hospital in the last week of August and had been undergoing treatment for the past few weeks. “A couple of months ago also, he was brought to the hospital for a check-up and was discharged. Today afternoon, one of his vitals deteriorated and he was shifted to the ICU for treatment,” said the party functionary on Sunday.

