Mulayam comes out in support of Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that injustice was being meted out to senior party leader Azam Khan and said a protest will be launched by party workers against it.

Khan is facing land grab allegations. Authorities have claimed that the gate of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University is allegedly being built on government land.

Coming out in support of Khan, the SP patriarch said at a press conference here that, “Injustice is being meted out to Khan and SP workers will launch a protest against it”.

To a question, he said if required, he would take up Khan’s case with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“If needed, will meet the prime minister to convey to him the injustice to Khan,” the SP leader, who has appeared before the media after a long time, said.

The Lok Sabha member from Rampur has been accusing the BJP government of committing “atrocity” to win the upcoming bypolls in the state, in reference to raids conducted at the varsity.

“They (Uttar Pradesh government) want to destroy the University,” he had recently alleged.