Mukul Roy claims 107 West Bengal MLAs from CPM, Congress, and TMC will join BJP

In a sensational claim, Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy Saturday said that a total of 107 state MLAs from CPM, Congress and TMC would soon join the saffron party. “107 West Bengal MLAs from CPM, Congress and TMC will join BJP. We have their list prepared and they are in contact with us,” Roy was quoted as saying by ANI.

Ever since the BJP’s sweeping victory in the Lok Sabha polls, in which the party also made deep inroads into West Bengal, a number of Trinamool Congress MLAs and councillors had defected to the saffron party.

Last month, TMC MLAs from Noapara and Bongaon, Sunil Singh and Biswajit Das, joined the BJP. On May 28, the BJP welcomed into its fold three Bengal MLAs, including Mukul Roy’s son Subhrangshu Roy, and over 60 councillors, a majority from the TMC.

Besides Roy, the MLAs who had joined BJP were Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya, who had crossed over to the TMC from Congress, and, Debendra Nath Roy of CPM. A day later, another TMC MLA Monirul Islam joined the saffron party.

However, five TMC councillors from Kanchrapara municipality, who had defected to BJP on May 28, returned to the ruling party Thursday. Nine more returned on Saturday.

Mukul Roy, himself a TMC turncoat, is believed to be instrumental in the outstanding victory of the BJP in Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections. Once considered to be the second-in-command of the Trinamool Congress, Roy joined the BJP in 2017 after a fallout with party supremo Mamata Banerjee.