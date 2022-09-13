scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Mukul Rohatgi to be Attorney General for India again: Report

Mukul Rohatgi has previously held the post from 2014-2017. The A-G for India, a constitutional post, is the top legal officer of the country.

Senior advocate and former A-G for India, Mukul Rohatgi (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

The Union government is set to appoint senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi as the next Attorney General for India after senior advocate K K Venugopal vacates the post, the Bar and Bench reported.

Rohatgi has previously held the post from 2014-2017. The A-G for India, a constitutional post, is the top legal officer of the country.

Venugopal took over as the 15th A-G on July 1, 2017, succeeding Rohatgi. When his three-year tenure came to an end in 2020, 91-year old Venugopal had requested that he be relieved of his post citing his advancing age. However, the central government requested him to continue holding the top office for another term and Venugopal agreed but restricted extending his term by a year.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 08:33:00 am
