Mukul Goel named new DGP of UP

DGP UP HC Awasthy hands over charge to ADG L&O on his superannuation. (Twitter: UP Police)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday named Mukul Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, as the new DGP.

Goel, who is currently on deputation and serving as the additional director general of BSF in Delhi, replaced Hitesh Chandra Awasthy, who retired from service on Wednesday.

Goel’s deputation is to end in November so he would need permission for “premature repatriation” from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) before he can take charge as the UP DGP.

Goel was among several IPS officers suspended by the erstwhile Mayawati government for alleged irregularities in police recruitment. They were later reinstated by the then government and the case was closed.

Goel had earlier served UP Police in various capacities. He held the post of ADG (Law and Order) in 2013 when riots broke out in Muzaffarnagar and neighbouring districts.