Punjab: Muktsar teacher says DEO slapped him, he terms allegation baseless

HIGH DRAMA WAS witnessed in Burj Sidhwan village of Muktsar district where a teacher alleged that district education officer (DEO) Malkeet Singh slapped a teacher during visit to school where tests for primary students under Padho Punjab Padaho Punjab scheme was being held.

Hari Krishan Bathla of government primary school alleged that the DEO thrashed him when he objected to the scheme. “Our Sanjha Adhiyapak Morcha had already stated that we will protest this scheme and hence we lodged our protest. But DEO slapped me. This is not justified at all,” Bathla told the mediapersons.

DEO Malkeet Singh, however, said, “I had asked the teacher to stay out of the room where our teams were conducting tests. He was disturbing students. I asked him to prove when had I slapped him, but he was not able to produce any proof. He has leveled a baseless allegations. Tests under this scheme were to be conducted in 9 schools of Muktsar, but protests happened in 5-6 schools including this one and hence it could not be conducted today. But we have to take tests till March 11.”

Teachers wanted to give their memorandum of demands to the DEO, he did not accept it and hence SDM took the memorandum. Though initially teachers demanded registration of FIR against DEO, but later they lifted the dharna.