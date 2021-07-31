Mukhya Mantri Bal Sewa Yojna: 42 children who lost both parents to Covid receive Rs 4k help from govt

Several states have laid out their own schemes for children orphaned by Covid-19.

Forty-two children below 18 years of age in Navsari who lost both their parents to Covid-19 have started receiving monthly help of Rs 4,000 under Mukhya Mantri Bal Sewa Yojna (MMBSY). Another 313 applications of children who lost one of their parents to Covid-19 are being verified and they will get monthly help of Rs 2,000.

The Navsari district Child Welfare Committee and child protection officer along with district administration officials carried out awareness programmes on social media platforms and also in government and private primary and secondary schools where they informed the sarpanches of different villages about the MMBSY scheme.

A few days ago, camps were organised at taluka level headquarter where the beneficiaries submitted their documents.

Child protection officer of Navsari district, Hemlata Janji said, “We have started receiving forms on a daily basis now. People have been made aware about the government scheme. For the 42 children who lost both their parents, an amount of Rs 4,000 have been deposited in their bank account. The verification for the single survivor parent is still ongoing. The beneficiaries will get the benefit till he or she attains the age of 18 years.”

Navsari Child welfare committee chairman Omprakash Agrawal said, “We are carrying out awareness programme at taluka and village level so that more children can benefit from the scheme.”