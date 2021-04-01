Mukhtar Ansari produced before Mohali court in wheelchair, medical ordered after he complains of ‘ill health’

Ansari was then taken to Ropar jail in an ambulance bearing Uttar Pradesh (UP) registration number. (File)

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who has been booked in an alleged extortion case and lodged at the Ropar jail, was on Wednesday produced in the district court where he moved an application for his medical examination. The court has directed the police to get his medical examination done and has fixed April 12 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Ansari, who was produced in the court amid tight security, came on a wheelchair. He was produced before Judicial Magistrate (Ist class) Amit Bakshi and told the court that he was not well following which the court directed the jail authorities to get his medical examination done as per the jail manual.

Five days ago, the Supreme Court (SC) had ordered the Punjab government to transfer Ansari’s custody to UP government. Punjab government has been facing flak for keeping Ansari in state’s jail despite UP trying to obtain his custody.

The district police had filed a chargesheet against Ansari in an alleged case of extortion on March 10. Ansari was booked by the district police in 2019 after a local builder had alleged that Ansari had allegedly threatened him and demanded money from him.