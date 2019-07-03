Mukhtar Ansari, six others acquitted in BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai murder case

Controversial Uttar Pradesh politician Mukhtar Ansari, his MP brother Afzal Ansari and five others were acquitted by a special CBI court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai. Mukhtar Ansari, who has over 50 criminal cases registered against him, has been lodged in jail since 2005.

BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai was murdered along with six others in Ghazipur in November 2005. The CBI later charged gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari with planning the murder.

Ansari has been elected five times from the Mau Assembly constituency. His first victory came in 1996 when he fought on a BSP ticket. In 2010, Ansari was expelled by BSP for criminal activities.

He went on to form his own party the Quami Ekta Dal with his brothers and won from the Mau seat in 2012 assembly elections. He later merged his party with the BSP in 2017 and won the state elections as a BSP candidate.