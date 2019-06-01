Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Education, employment and empowerment my priority

Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took charge of his old ministry on Friday. Naqvi said that “3E- Education, Employment and Empowerment” will be his priority to ensure socio-economic and educational empowerment of minorities. The Ministry of Minority Affairs, he added, will launch a nationwide awareness campaign on war footing to reduce school dropout rates among minorities, especially Muslim girls.

He said that the campaign to provide employment opportunities to master artisans from minority communities will be further accelerated. The Ministry of Minority Affairs has prepared a 100-day roadmap to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”, he said.

Effective programmes for empowerment of minorities and providing employment opportunities to them are part of this roadmap, he said. He added that 100 per cent digitalisation and GPS mapping of waqf properties across the country will also be a priority.