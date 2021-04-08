Ambani bomb scare case: Pradeep Sharma, Param Bir appear before NIA

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh was on Wednesday questioned by the NIA for around four hours in connection to its probe in the Mukesh Ambani house bomb scare case.

Besides Singh, former policeman and encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma also appeared before the central agency.

Suspended Assistant Mumbai Police Inspector Sachin Waze, who was arrested by the NIA in connection with the bomb scare case, reported directly to Singh when he was the commissioner.

The NIA is believed to have questioned Singh about some revelations made by Waze so far.

A source said that on the basis of CCTV footage found at the Mumbai Police headquarters, the NIA has come up with a list of people who met Waze at his Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) office on days leading to the murder of Thane-based Mansukh Hiran, whose vehicle was found parked outside the Ambani residence on February 25 with gelatin sticks and a threat letter.

Sharma, who is believed to be Waze’s mentor and has worked with him in Mumbai CIU in the 1990s, is believed to have come to the police headquarters on March 2. “He is believed to have met Waze at his CIU office on the fourth floor of the new police building,” a source said.

Sources said that Sharma was asked about the reason he came to meet Waze on March 2. NIA officers also recorded his statement on the basis of some revelations made by Waze.

An officer said NIA is recording the statements of those who met Waze in the days preceding Hiran’s murder on March 4.

The agency believes that a conspiracy was hatched in a meeting, which was attended by Waze, to eliminate Hiran days before his murder.