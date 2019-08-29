Mukesh Ambani calls Amit Shah a true karmayogi, Iron Man of our age

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his energy and focus while terming him the “Iron man of our age”, PTI reported.

Speaking at the 7th convocation ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) in Gandhinagar, which was attended by Amit Shah, Ambani said, “Amit Bhai, you are a true karmayogi. You are the Iron Man of our age. Your energy and focus always amazes me. Gujarat, and now India, are blessed to have an inspiring leader like you.”

Ambani further said India would soon be a leading digital society in the world. “I can say with confidence that if there is one place in the world where the transformative power of digitisation is breaking new ground every day, and every hour, it is India,” the Reliance Industries chairman said.

Ambani further pointed out that in less than two years, India had taken the leadership position in mobile data usage.

“In less than 24 months, India has taken a leadership position as Number 1, from being 155th in the world, in mobile data. In the next 24 months, India will similarly be among the leading nations in the world in the adoption of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, blockchain, cloud computing and other technologies of the fourth industrial revolution,” Ambani said.

On his part, Amit Shah said India’s macroeconomic fundamentals were quite strong and its economy was currently growing at the fastest pace in the world.

“In 2014, when the Narendra Modi government was formed our economy was in a shambles. But today in 2019 I can say that our macroeconomic fundamentals are quite strong,” Shah said.

(With PTI inputs)