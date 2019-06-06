Emperor Akbar begged Rajput woman to spare his life: Rajasthan BJP chief

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini Thursday said that Mughal emperor Akbar’s behaviour towards women was ‘suspicious’ and ‘inappropriate’.

Advertising

Saini claimed that Akbar used to go to a market meant exclusively for women to commit “misdeeds”.

“Akbar had put up the Meena Bazaar. The world knows that only women used to carry out its functioning there and men did not have any permission to enter. It is recorded in history how Akbar used to go there under disguise to commit misdeeds,” Saini told reporters on occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Saini claimed that a Rajput woman, Kiran Devi, had seen through Akbar’s “ill intentions” and pushed him to the ground before threatening the emperor with a dagger.

Advertising

“Akbar had begged for his life and told her that the Badshah of Hindustan was at her feet. From that day, after Akbar’s pledge, Meena Bazaar was closed,” Saini claimed.

The state BJP president later told The Indian Express that there could be no comparison between Akbar and Maharana Pratap.

“The present Rajasthan government has spoken about comparing the greatness of Maharana Pratap with Akbar. I want to say this that in this country, Akbar was an invader while Maharana Pratap fought for 25 years to protect this country. If Akbar had been great, then he would have rebuilt the temples that his ancestors destroyed. There can be no comparison between Maharana Pratap and Akbar,” Saini said.

The Congress party slammed Saini for his comments, saying that the BJP has distorted history and misused the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

“The auspicious occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti has been misused by the top BJP leader. He has presented history by distorting it and has expressed ideas which can lead to spreading of malice and enmity in the society,” said state Congress vice president Archana Sharma.