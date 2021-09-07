Mehbooba Mufti ‘placed under house arrest’: ‘This exposes govt’s fake claims of normalcy’

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday claimed that she has been “put under house arrest” again owing to the ‘far from normal situation’ in Kashmir and added that this exposed the fake claims of normalcy in the state by the Government of India.

“GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. Ive been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy,” Mufti tweeted.

GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. Ive been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy. pic.twitter.com/m6sR9vEj3S — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 7, 2021

Mufti’s tweet comes after security restrictions were imposed in the Valley after the death of separatist hardliner Syed Ali Shah Geelani last Wednesday.

On Sunday, Mufti flayed the central government for the filing of an FIR over the draping of Geelani’s body in a Pakistani flag and the alleged raising of “anti-national” slogans after his death. “Having turned Kashmir into an open air prison, now even the dead aren’t spared. A family isn’t allowed to mourn & bid a final farewell as per their wishes. Booking Geelani sahab’s family under UAPA shows GOI’s deep rooted paranoia & ruthlessness. This is New India’s Naya Kashmir,” the PDP chief had tweeted.

In an interview to The Indian Express on September 2, Mufti said there was been “no movement forward” since the all-party meet with the Prime Minister in New Delhi on June 24, and the exercise served no greater purpose than to “showcase this photo where everybody was in the same frame”.

She said nothing has changed on the ground despite specific confidence building measures discussed at the meeting. “I had said… at least if you are able to release some people/ prisoners, that would help.”