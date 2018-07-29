Mufti to Modi: React positively to Imran’s gesture of friendship

Mehbooba Mufti said taking oath as CM was like ‘drinking a cup of poison’. (File) Mehbooba Mufti said taking oath as CM was like ‘drinking a cup of poison’. (File)

FORMER JAMMU and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond positively to Pakistan’s Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan’s gesture of peace. Addressing party workers at Srinagar’s Sher-e-Kashmir Park, Mufti also asked regional parties in the state to join hands and defend Article 35(A). Article 35(A) is a constitutional provision that allows the state Assembly to define permanent residents of J&K.

“I want to make an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji: a new government is coming up in Pakistan, a new Prime minister is taking charge. He has stretched his hand of friendship (toward India). He has talked about dialogue. You should respond positively to that.”

Stating that polls come and go, and pointing out that former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had agreed to a ceasefire before 2004 General Election, Mufti said, “A big leader doesn’t think about elections — he thinks about the people.”

Saturday’s rally was to commemorate the party’s 19th foundation day, and was attended by more than 4,000 workers from different parts of the Valley. Barring the seven rebel legislators, all key PDP leaders attended the rally. Former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu was also absent.

Mufti urged mainstream regional parties and the separatists to come together to defend Article 35A, which had been challenged in a batch of petitions before the Supreme Court.

“All parties — there are separatists, there is the National Conference…I would have asked the Congress as well, but it is a national party and it has national interests (that are) separate from the interest of Jammu and Kashmir. We have a challenge before us: Article 35(A),” she said. “Let’s keep aside our differences and join hands to defend Article 35(A).”

Terming her two-year term as chief minister as period akin to sitting on thorns, Mufti said the government would have lasted its full six-year year if she had “compromised”. Stating that she had not smiled once during her tenure as CM, Mufti compared taking oath as chief minister to “drinking a cup of poison”.

She said: “I was not ready to form the government — I took three months. (But) workers, legislators and senior leaders (of PDP) told me that it was the decision of Mufti-sahib (her father), and that ‘you have to drink this cup of poison’.”

Omar stresses need to uphold Article 35(A)

In Kolkata, former Jammu and Kashmir CM and opposition NC leader Omar Abdullah said the Centre needs to uphold Article 35(A). Speaking at the Think Federal Conclave, Omar said, “The agreement of accession under the Constitution does not deem all states equal. While it (J&K) is a part of the Union of India, it is with distinct character. But from 1953, this agreement has steadily eroded and the accession is a mere shadow of what it was conceived as. This is because the Centre has been unwilling to honour the agreement…” The present government, he said, “wants to reduce India to a single being with one thought, and one way of being”.

