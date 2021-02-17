Mufti addresses PDP cadre, calls for peaceful fight to restore J&K rights

Addressing the first worker’s convention since the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday urged the party cadre to put up a spirited struggle for restoration of constitutional rights of the state “that were taken away illegally and unconstitutionally on August 5, 2019”.

Speaking in Kupwara, Mufti asserted that PDP would use all peaceful, democratic and constitutionally accepted means to fight for restoration of special status and resolution of the issue of J&K. She underlined that “violent means have never yielded any good”.

“We were robbed of our legitimate rights by means of a constitutional fraud and we will fight for their restoration,” she said.

The PDP chief said, “Ours was a special case where a Muslim-majority state acceded to a secular India, and not merged with it, subject to certain guarantees… But New Delhi trampled upon the very special status that formed the foundation of this accession.”