Much-delayed Sukhdarshanpur cowshed inaugurated in Panchkula

The much-awaited cowshed in Panchkula’s Sukhdarshanpur was inaugurated by Cabinet Minister Ratanlal Kataria, Haryana Assembly Speaker and local Mayor Gian Chand Gupta and Municipal Corporation Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal.

Kataria also announced a contribution of Rs 31 lakh from MPLAD funds for maintenance of the cowshed.

It was in May last year when the government had allotted the much-delayed Sukhdarshanpur cowshed project to Madhav Gaushala Charitable Trust.

The cowshed, whose foundation stone was laid by MLA Gupta in January 2018, and was to be built at a cost of Rs 5.62 crore, was canceled mid-way by the Panchkula civic body. The work was first stopped after the municipal corporation’s own councillor had asked for a probe in the matter. The files were soon cleared by the vigilance department.

A tender was then issued in December 2018, which was filled by the said trust. In June 2019, a draft agreement was made but never executed. In May 2020, an approval was received by the state government for the trust to take over for a period of 10 years without any pay.

The cow shed is spread over 4.25 acres and can accommodate upto 1,000 stray cattle. While two sheds had already been set up by the contractor employed by MC, the remaining work has been done by the trust.

Gupta had also provided Rs 31 lakh from his quota funds which have been used in construction of the cowshed. Along with this, Bimla Devi, the MLA’s wife, donated Rs 5 lakh to the cowshed.

The Panchkula mayor, who runs his own cowshed at Mansa Devi, said that the Punjab government has made a provision to provide financial help for cowsheds. “The demand for making similar facilities available here has also been placed by us before the Haryana Assembly Speaker, the Union minister and chairman of the Gaushala,” he said.

He added that an amount varying between Rs 2 to 3 crore will be spent to run the cowshed. He also urged nearby farmers to donate fodder for the cow shed.