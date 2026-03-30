How NC’s Mubarik Gul foresaw Article 370 abrogation — ‘He stood up, banged the table and said it will go, state will be split’

“We were unable to understand what was going on,” Omar said. “We knocked on many doors, but didn’t get the right answer.”

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Monday recalled how his party’s Chief Whip Mubarik Gul had foretold the events of August 5, 2019 — when Articles 370 and 35-A, which granted special status to J&K, were abrogated.

Referring to his experience in the House, the chief minister reminded Speaker A R Rather and BJP MLA Surjit Singh Slathia of the political buzz in July 2019, when Slathia was a senior National Conference leader.

“We were unable to understand what was going on,” he said. “We knocked on many doors, but didn’t get the right answer.”

Recalling a meeting in early August 2019 at the National Conference headquarters, Nawai Subah, Omar said the party had gathered to discuss whether the Centre would move on Articles 370 and 35A, when Mubarik Gul predicted what would happen.