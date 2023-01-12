scorecardresearch
With delicious local dishes on its menu, MTDC to celebrate ‘International Year of Millets’

Various dishes using jowar, bajri, ragini, varai, rala and amaranth have been included in the menu at all Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation restaurants.

Through local self-help groups and farmers, quality dry food items like papads, kurdaya and biscuits will be made available to the tourists. (File)

With the United Nations declaring 2023 as the ‘International Year of Millets’, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has decided to provide nutritious cereals across its canteens. Various local dishes using jowar (sorghum), bajri (pearl millet), ragini (ragi), varai (barnyard millet), rala (foxtail millet) and amaranth have been included in the menu at all MTDC restaurants, officials said.

“It is planned to make this nutritious cereal menu available to tourists throughout the year across our restaurants,” Deepak Harane, regional manager, of MTDC, said. “Various activities will be implemented by MTDC to increase the quantity of these grains in people’s diet,” he added.

Also Read |The International Year of Millets: how India’s govt can promote the cereals in 2023

Cereals like sorghum, bajri, ragi, varai, rala, and amaranth are rich in iron, calcium, zinc, iodine and micronutrients and are gluten-free, the MTDC said. With the help of local farmers, the corporation is organising Hurda parties – where fresh and tender jowar is served –at Ajantha foothills, Lonar, Fardapur, Aurangabad, Verul, Nashik, Solapur, and other regional offices. Through local self-help groups and farmers, quality dry food items like papads, kurdaya, and biscuits will be made available to the tourists, the MTDC said.

“Wherever possible, it is planned to provide space to local, small landholding farmers to set up stalls for display and sale of nutritious foodgrains at MTDC tourist accommodations,” Harane said. MTDC Managing Director Shraddha Joshi has given instructions to conduct farm tours for tourists as part of the year-long celebrations, he added.

The MTDC operates 30 residences and restaurants in Maharashtra.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 14:31 IST
