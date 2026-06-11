Indian sailor’s last call with family: ‘We got two warnings from the US Navy’

On his last phone call with his father on Sunday, Indian seafarer Aditya Sharma confided in him about “warnings” from US forces and the tense situation aboard his Palau-flagged merchant tanker, MT Settebello, as the ship navigated waters off the coast of Oman, amid a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz in the region.

“We spoke almost daily. On a WhatsApp call Sunday, he told me that they got at least two warnings from the US Navy in the past fortnight, and that the ship is still trying to push towards the Strait of Hormuz. We were worried. Another ship, in their vicinity, was attacked on the same day, but he assured us that all the crew aboard that ship was safely rescued,” Rajesh Sharma, Aditya’s father, told The Indian Express.



Aditya Sharma, 23, was among the three Indian seafarers who were killed after an attack by American forces on MT Settebello off the coast of Oman on June 9 amid the ongoing standoff over the Strait of Hormuz. Of the 24 Indian seafarers aboard the vessel, 21 were rescued, while three remained missing.

The US military said it attacked the tanker after it tried to “violate” the blockade put up by the US outside the Strait of Hormuz, off the Oman coast.

Aditya hailed from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh and had been working on the commercial ship as a deck cadet since November last year. His father said the family had been frantically watching the news after it was reported that their son had gone missing. They learnt of his death after the company operating the Palau-flagged vessel informed them on Thursday morning.

“We are told that the concerned embassy has informed the [Indian] government. We do not know if his body has been found. We are waiting for more information,” Rajesh Sharma said.

The family now wants the government to intervene and help bring back the body.

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“I want to know what happened in his last moments. What were the circumstances, what efforts were made to rescue him… whether he got any help? Usne kitna fight kiya hoga survival ke liye [He must have fought hard for survival]. People on board are among the first to be rescued…”

In a post on X on Thursday, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the three Indian seafarers who were reported missing have died.

“It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified. This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin. I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites.”

After completing his schooling in Jalandhar, Punjab, Aditya studied Nautical Science at a private university in Chennai. He also completed an advanced diploma in Nautical Science from Glasgow, Scotland, before joining the ship on his first deployment.

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“When he joined in November [2025], there was no war. He told us the ship had earlier done the China-Singapore route and was now headed to Oman. He was planning to sign off from Oman in May, but later decided to stay on for another two months. He was a deck cadet and sometimes would watch the tower,” his father Rajesh said.

“Two more sailors are dead. They were also like my children. I just cannot understand why so many lives were put in danger… when there were repeated warnings. Who will take responsibility for our loss?” Sharma asked.