1 Indian seafarer missing after attack on Panama-flagged tanker off Oman

India has been particularly concerned about attacks on commercial vessels in the region as a large number of such ships employ Indian seafarers. (Credit: Pixabay)

An Indian seafarer is reportedly missing after the vessel he was on, a Panama-flagged oil tanker, was attacked off the coast of Oman on Sunday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has condemned the attack, adding that efforts are underway to rescue the other 13 Indian crew members of MT El Gaia.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman earlier today. Of the 14 Indian crew onboard, 13 Indians have been rescued so far,” it said.

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“Search and rescue operations for the missing Indian national are continuing. Our embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation,” the MEA said in a statement.