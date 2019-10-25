MSU Panel probe: No evidence of acid attack threat to students

The probe committee of the MS University, set up to investigate the alleged acid attack threat to girl students by the Pathan group, has found no concrete evidences against the students, the MSU syndicate observed.

Following the committee’s report, the University has decided to put the seven students under probation till the end of their current academic tenure even as their behaviour and conduct will be continuously reviewed by the head of their respective departments and faculties.

The incident was reported in April this year, when student groups gathered to submit memorandums to the Vice-Chancellor over different issues and entered into an altercation. Former vice-president of MSU Students’ Union, Saloni Mishra, alleged that she was threatened of acid attack by Zuber Pathan and seven other students — Fazal Pathan, Aakib Pathan, Atikul Pathan, Sajid Pathan, Mohsin Pathan, Rustam Pathan and Kalim Pathan.

A complaint was filed with the Sayajigunj police station following which all the accused were arrested and Zuber Pathan, a former student and leader of the Pathan group, was sent to jail under the Prevention of Anti-Social Act (PASA). Police also videographed him, accepting his behaviour and apologising.

All the seven students were also debarred from the University and their results were withheld with immediate effect. However, the students filed a special civil application against the University’s decision in the Gujarat High Court, decision of which is pending. The University also decided that if the students are found guilty by any court, they will be permanently debarred.

Saloni Mishra, the student who complained about acid attack threat, said, “Certain members of the syndicate are shielding the accused. If anything happens to me in future, will they take responsibility? I also have doubts over the probe panel report and its findings and I will take it up with the University.”

The University, in a statement, clarified that it has not shielded or protected any accused, nor has it given clean chit to any student. “The allegations put forth by the student leader could not be substantiated with any proof or evidences in the given time period. Despite repeated requests of the committee to provide them with the audio and video evidence as assured by the former student leader, no evidence was provided. Even the security personnel present at the spot could not provide enough evidence or confirm the incident,” the statement read.