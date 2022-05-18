MSU arson case: Despite bail order, artist unable to secure release, misses hearing

The Vadodara sessions court Tuesday adjourned the hearing to a future date after Chandramohan–an alumnus at the Faculty of Fine Arts of MS University and accused in the February 2018 case of attempt to murder and arson—was unable to secure his release from judicial custody despite being granted bail Monday.

Chandramohan could not make it to the hearing in the case slated for Tuesday despite the bail granted by the same additional sessions judge as he was unable to complete the procedures with the jail authorities for the want of a guarantor. The counsel, who represented Chandramohan in the bail hearing Monday, told The Indian Express: “We got the bail order Monday. However, to secure his release as per the CrPC procedures, there is a need of a person to stand as surety. We were trying to get one of his local friends to reach in time while the rest of the things, including personal bond of Rs 25,000 as directed by the court, had been taken care of. However, we were unable to complete the procedure in time.”

Chandramohan was arrested on May 10 for allegedly “failing to appear” in the ongoing court hearings in the 2018 case of attempted murder and arson when he allegedly set fire to the V-C’s office out of frustration for not getting his marksheet.