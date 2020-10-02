MSSC feels pinch of slowdown as WR decides to discontinue services

Maharashtra Security Force was created under Maharashtra State Security Corporation on the recommendation of Ram Pradhan Committee that was formed after the 26/11 attack. (mahasecurity.gov.in)

The Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC), which was set up in 2010 by the state government as a force to guard vital state and central installations in the city, is feeling the pinch of the pandemic-induced economic slowdown. One of its major clients, the Western Railway, has informed that it no longer requires the services of the 432 personnel of the MSSC who guard railway property.

While the services of 226 security guards and six security supervisors were discontinued from Monday after their one-year contract got over on September 28, services of another 200 security guards ended Thursday after their contract with the Western Railway expired.

A letter from the Western Railway to the Director General-cum-Managing Director of Maharashtra State Security Corporation read, “A proposal for outsourcing of 200 security guards from Maharashtra State Security Corporation for deployment over suburban section of BCT division for a one year i.e. 08.07.2019 to 07.07.2020 and extension till 30.09.2020. Therefore, it is requested that the services may be discontinued from 01.10.2020.”

Maharashtra Security Force was created under Maharashtra State Security Corporation on the recommendation of Ram Pradhan Committee that was formed after the 26/11 attack. The panel had suggested to form an establishment on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force.

The Maharashtra Security Force currently has about 9,000 personnel and is responsible for providing security at 162 sensitive locations, including government establishments, railways, metro stations and several municipal hospitals which are treating people infected with coronavirus.

Director General of MSSC, D Kanakratnam, said, “What can I do if a client is terminating the contract? We have been told by the Railways that it is facing financial crunch owing… But these men are not unemployed because we will deploy them as and when we have space available in another unit or if we manage to get a new client.”

