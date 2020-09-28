MSRTC to operate special buses for MHT-CET and UPSC aspirants

The MSRTC has appealed to all students and parents to opt for state transport buses during the examination period as the service is strictly adhering to Covid-19 norms, (Representational)

To ensure that aspirants of various technical courses and civil services reach their exam centres in the city with ease, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate special buses from October 1 to October 20.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has announced that the exams for physics, chemistry and biology (PCB) group will he held on October 1-2 and October 4 to 9. The exams for physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM) group will be held on October 12-16 and October 19-20. The MHT-CET 2020 exam was earlier scheduled to be held in April but got postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Similarly, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has scheduled its preliminary examination on October 4. As Pune is a hub for civil services preparation, thousands of aspirants from across the state usually take the UPSC test in Pune.

After the announcement of lockdown in the last week of March, students had left for their hometowns. “As thousands of candidates for MHT-CET and UPSC prelims are expected to travel to Pune from various parts of the state, we will ensure that the services connecting Pune to other districts will ply seamlessly. We have also scheduled some extra services and are also open to group bookings for students,” said Divisional Controller (Pune) Ramakant Gaikwad.

At least 5.3 lakh candidates have registered for MHT-CET of which 2.8 lakh candidates have registered for the PCB group and 2.5 lakh for the PCM group. There are a total of 180 examination centres in 36 districts in the state.

The MSRTC has appealed to all students and parents to opt for state transport buses during the examination period as the service is strictly adhering to Covid-19 norms, Gaiwad said. “They should reserve their tickets in advance so that we know about the demand on each day and can better plan the extra services,” said Gaikwad

