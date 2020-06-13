MSRTC to convert 330 old buses to ferry goods

MSRTC had started goods operations on May 21 when it transported mangoes from Ratnagiri to Mumbai. (File) MSRTC had started goods operations on May 21 when it transported mangoes from Ratnagiri to Mumbai. (File)

Two weeks after successfully adding good transportation to its network, MSRTC Friday announced converting about 330 old buses to ferry goods. The move is aimed at boosting revenue of the corporation that is saddled with cumulative losses to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore from its passenger operations.

The modified buses will be added to MSRTC’s existing fleet of 300 trucks and 72 buses presently used for ferrying goods from across 250 depots in the state.

MSRTC had started goods operations on May 21 when it transported mangoes from Ratnagiri to Mumbai. This was possible after a government resolution was issued on May 18. Since then MRSTC has ferried 3,000 tonnes of goods, earning a revenue of Rs 21 lakh in 543 trips, Managing Director Shekar Channe said.

