Mridula Sinha, first woman Governor of Goa, passes away at 77

Mridula Sinha was 77.

Former Governor of Goa and senior BJP leader Mridula Sinha passed away on Wednesday. She was 77.

Sinha, who was born on November 27, 1942, at Chhapra village in Bihar was also the first woman Governor of Goa.

A renowned Hindi writer, Sinha was also the former president of BJP Mahila Morcha and also the former chairperson of Central Social Welfare Board (CSWB), Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Mridula Sinha during the Oath taking ceremony of incumbent Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (Express archive) Mridula Sinha during the Oath taking ceremony of incumbent Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (Express archive)

Several senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah expressed their condolence on her demise.

“Smt. Mridula Sinha Ji will be remembered for her efforts towards public service. She was also a proficient writer, making extensive contributions to the world of literature as well as culture. Anguished by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister said.

Smt. Mridula Sinha Ji will be remembered for her efforts towards public service. She was also a proficient writer, making extensive contributions to the world of literature as well as culture. Anguished by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/EmYWcFEb5g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2020

“Former Goa Governor and senior BJP leader Mridula Sinha’s demise is saddening…condolences to her family,” Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

BJP leader Smriti Irani also offered her condolences. In a tweet, she wrote: “With the passing away of Mridula Sinha ji we have lost a prolific writer, a kind administrator and a guiding light for many of us who had the privilege of serving in the BJP Mahila Morcha. My condolences to her loved ones and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Sinha, who completed her post-graduation in psychology, was also a regular contributor in national and regional Hindi newspapers, periodicals and magazines.

From left to right: Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, former Goa Governor Mridula Sinha and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Express photo: Vishal Srivastav) From left to right: Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, former Goa Governor Mridula Sinha and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Express photo: Vishal Srivastav)

While in Bihar, Sinha also served as the role of a lecturer at Dr S K Sinha Women’s College, Motihari and later on served as the principal of Bhartiya Shishu Mandir at Muzaffarpur.

The veteran BJP leader authored more than 46 books in various disciplines. Her contributions include ‘Jyon mehandi ko rang’ (novel), ‘Nayi Devyani’ (novel), ‘Gharwaas’ (novel) and many more. Sinha had also written a biography on late Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia.

Sinha was married to Dr Ram Kripal Sinha, a college lecturer in Muzaffarpur, who later served as a Cabinet minister in the Government of Bihar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.