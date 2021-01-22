MPSC to withdraw ‘controversial’ affidavit from SC on going ahead with pending recruitment

Maratha organisations have demanded the MPSC chairman be sacked over the issue.

A DAY after the row over an affidavit filed by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) in the ongoing Maratha reservation case in the Supreme Court, the commission has decided to withdraw the affidavit from the apex court and has given instructions to its lawyers.

In a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, strong displeasure was expressed over the MPSC application in the SC that goes against the stand taken by the state government on the Maratha quota. The commission made a case for proceeding with all pending recruitment processes without considering the Maratha quota.

While the state government on Wednesday claimed that it was in the dark, Pradeep Kumar, principal secretary of the MPSC, in a letter to the general administration department (GAD) under the CM, said he held discussions with the principal adviser to the CM and additional chief secretary (services) of GAD in the chief secretary’s office regarding the application in the SC. The government also issued a resolution on December 23, 2020, stating to provide benefits of economically weaker section (EWS) to the socially and educationally backward class (SEBC) category, it added.

“In the wake of the GR and discussions, the commission has taken the decision to withdraw the application filed in the SC,” Kumar noted in the letter.

Speaking on the issue of the affidavit filed by MPSC, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said it would soon come to light if anyone had filed it deliberately or with a different view.

Maratha organisations have demanded the MPSC chairman be sacked over the issue. Sources said sacking the chairman was not easy considering legal provisions.