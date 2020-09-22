Action, Reaction: The Eight Suspended Members

TMC MP Derek O'Brien attempts to tear the rule book as ruckus erupts in the Rajya Sabha over agriculture related bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Sunday. (Photo: Screengrab @ RSTV via PTI)

Derek O’Brien, TMC

Member since: August 2011

What he did: He rushed to the Chairman’s podium, waving the rule book

On suspension:

While he refused to comment on the suspension, the TMC leader said in a video clip he posted on Twitter Sunday, “Sunday in Parliament… historic… but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons… If the government were so sure of their numbers, they could have allowed us to have the vote…”

Why did you come to the Well?

“I was part of the protest… I did not tear the rule book. I was trying to show the book to the Deputy Chairman.”

Sanjay Singh, AAP

Member since: January 2018

What he did: He climbed on Secretary General’s table

On suspension:

“The Bills… were bulldozed because BJP did not have the numbers… The argument that members were not on their seats is not specious. DMK’s Tiruchi Siva was not in the Well… He repeatedly demanded for division. But did they allow? Our suspension was also wrong.

Why did you climb on to the Secretary General’s Table?

“The way democracy was murdered… and you are asking me this question? Ask the government why they did not follow rules.”

Syed Nasir Hussain, Congress

Member since: April 2018

What he did: He was in the Well and climbed on the Secretary General’s table

On suspension:

“When we asked for division, they neither put the Bill nor amendments to vote. They cleared it with a voice vote. Today, they suspended eight of us… This way they cannot throttle voices of dissent…”

Why did you climb on to the Secretary General’s Table?

“…Because the Deputy Chairman was not listening to us and had started clause by clause consideration of the Bill. They were lifting our MPs, taking them outside.”

Dola Sen, TMC

Member since: March 2015

What she did: She was in the Well, raising slogans

On suspension:

“When the discussion got over, we noticed that the numbers were on our side. So we demanded division… But it is unfortunate that the Deputy Chairman acted like a BJP spokesperson… Had there been division, the government would have lost…”

Why did you come to the Well and raise slogans?

“The entire Opposition was in the Well. We did not do anything unethical. We only raised slogans. I will do it again for the farmers…We maintained social distancing even in the Well.”

Ripun Bora, Congress

Member since: April 2016

What he did: He was in the Well, raising slogans

On suspension:

“The BJP government promulgated many ordinances during lockdown… In Parliament, because of Covid protocols… seating arrangement is such that all Bills can be passed… On Sunday, they did not allow division… When our demands were not accepted, we opposed. Today they suspended us…”

Why did you come to the Well and raise slogans?

“Raising slogans, walking to the Well and standing near Secretary General’s table is not a new thing… It is part of Parliamentary democracy.”

K K Ragesh, CPM

Member since: April 2015

What he did: He was in the Well of the House

On suspension:

“As per rules, the suspension is not valid. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister moved the motion for suspension of eight MPs. The Chair took a voice vote. We demanded a division. But the Chair did not listen. “

Why did you come to the Well?

“I was sitting in the gallery upstairs. I asked for division. When the demand was not accepted, I came down to the Well. My seat may be in the gallery (because of Covid protocol) but I am not sitting there as a spectator…”

Elamaram Kareem, CPM

Member since: July 2018

What he did: He was in the Well, raising slogans

On suspension:

“We were voicing our concerns and reflecting the protests of farmers outside. Our demands for division on the Bills and voting on the statutory resolution were not allowed… I am not perturbed by the suspension. I am only proud that I am standing with the protests by farmers.”

Why did you come to the Well and raise slogans?

“I and DMK’s Tiruchi Siva were at our seats and demanding division. But the Chair rejected…Only after that, we came to the Well…”

Rajeev Satav, Congress

Member since: April 2020

What he did: He was in the Well and climbed on the Secretary General’s table

On suspension:

“They did not allow our demands for division on amendments, motions for reference of Bills to a select committee. They did not allow us to express our opinions… Instead of listening to us, we have been suspended.”

Why did you climb on to the Secretary General’s Table?

“We were requesting the Deputy Speaker to follow rules. The govt was forcing him not to… They did not have numbers … that is why they passed it in a hurry.”

Some past instances of MPs being suspended from upper House

* Godey Murahari, September 3, 1962, suspended for remainder of session

* Bhupesh Gupta and Godey Murahari, September 10, 1966, suspended for the rest of the day

* Raj Narain and Godey Murahari, July 25, 1966, suspended for one week

* B N Mandal, November 16, 1966. suspended for 10 days (later withdrawn)

* Raj Narain, December 14, 1967, suspension motion moved, adopted, revoked.

* Raj Narain, July 24, 1974, suspended for the remainder of session (revoked next day)

* Puttapaga Radhakrishna, July 29, 1987, suspended for a week

* Kamal Akhtar, Veer Pal Singh Yadav, Ejaz Ali, Sabir Ali, Subhash Prasad Yadav, Amir Alam Khan, Nand Kishore Yadav, March 9, 2010, suspended for remainder of session. (On April 28, suspension of some of them was revoked) —Krishn Kaushik

