MPs object to SC-appointed panel’s ad seeking public views on farm legislation

Premachandran: What does it mean? What is Parliament meant for? (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

An advertisement seeking public comments on the new farm laws by the Supreme Court-appointed panel drew criticism from MPs, with RSP member N K Premachandran raising serious concerns that the judiciary is encroaching into the authority of Parliament.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Premachandran pointed out that the advertisement mentioned that the suggestions will be submitted to the Supreme Court to “protect the interest of Indian farmers”.Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Premachandran pointed out that the advertisement mentioned that the suggestions will be submitted to the Supreme Court to “protect the interest of Indian farmers”.

“What does it mean? What is Parliament meant for,” Premachandran asked.

“Parliament has legislated the three laws… Supreme Court has set up a committee (to look into them)… This (passing the laws) is absolutely the domain of Parliament,” he said. “It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court is encroaching on authority of Parliament,” the MP said, adding that the court can only look into the constitutionality of the laws passed by Parliament. “The right of Parliament is being taken away,” he said.

In January, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the new farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a four-member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers’ unions. Many opposition members, including from the TMC, supported Premachandran on the issue.