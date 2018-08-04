MPs manhandled, says TMC

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File)

A day after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) team of lawmakers were detained by the local administration at Silchar airport in Assam, party MPs on Friday demanded time to speak on the issue and stormed the Well of the House soon after Lok Sabha commenced the day’s business at 11 am.

Replying later, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the TMC members were involved in a scuffle with local officials, created an “unruly situation”, and inconvenienced other passengers. They were detained, and sent back the next day “respectfully”, he said.

Earlier, as the House assembled, protesting TMC MPs shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government and disrupted proceedings of the Question Hour. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for 15 minutes at 11.35 am.

As proceedings resumed, the TMC members were back at the Well.

Finally, as the Zero Hour started, TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee got the opportunity to speak. He started by claiming that more than 85 per cent of 40 lakh people left out of the final NRC draft are Bengalis. He then raised the issue of party MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Ratna De, Mamata Thakur, Arpita Ghosh, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Nadimul Haque not being allowed to leave Silchar airport.

“They (TMC leaders) made it clear that they were going to Silchar only to make an assessment” but were not allowed to and were “manhandled” and “detained”, Banerjee said.

He remarked, “Is it not an undeclared emergency in the country? Even during Emergency, people could have moved from one place to another.” Banerjee sought a statement from the Home Minister.

BJP MP from Gauhati, Bijoya Chakraborty accused the TMC of worsening the situation in Assam. She said there is no trouble in Assam even among the Bengali community, but the TMC sent a team to “destroy the peaceful atmosphere” there.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App