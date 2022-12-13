MPs duel on ‘ED raids’, Dhankhar says baseless remarks to have results

A debate on raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on leaders from opposition parties brought members of the Opposition and Treasury benches to a verbal duel in Rajya Sabha on Monday, prompting an intervention by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who said allegations by Opposition members need to be established.

“Anything being spoken in the House has to be precise, and with sanctity and ownership. Any allegations not authenticated will have consequences,” Dhankhar said. Dhankhar said he will meet floor leaders on Tuesday on the issue of authentication.

Calling the allegations unfounded, Leader of the House and Union minister Piyush Goyal said if raids were conducted on political leaders, it was because “no law gives immunity to elected representatives”.

The debate was sparked when some members from the Treasury benches objected to AAP member Sanjay Singh’s remarks during Zero Hour about a purported “misuse of investigative agencies” against Opposition leaders. Singh alleged that ED had conducted 3,000 raids against Opposition leaders in the last eight years, but even after that the agency has been “successful in convicting only 23” leaders from opposition parties.

He said if the ruling party had its way, “the entire Opposition would be sitting in jail right now”.

Even as raids are being conducted on Opposition leaders, Singh asked, “Why has ED remained silent on Nirav Modi, the scamster of Rs 20,000 crore? Why don’t ED and CBI act on robbers such as Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, and perpetrators of the Vyapam scam (medical entrance exam scam in Madhya Pradesh)? Why is no taken against all the corrupt people associated with you (BJP)?”

Singh also named the Reddy brothers, allegedly involved in illegal mining and former leaders in Karnataka BJP, and senior BJP leader and former Karnataka CM B S Yeddiyurappa.

Earlier, the AAP leader had alleged that BJP is working on “destabilising” states governed by opposition parties by “misusing Central agencies”. He said: “According to the report of the Association for Democratic Reforms, 211 MLAs and MPs defected and joined BJP between 2014 and 2022. This development proves involuntary defections are capable of destroying the mandate not only at the level of the government but also at the level of elected representatives.”

Reacting sharply, Goyal said, “These claims are not backed by facts or by data [given by government in reply to] from starred or unstarred questions. A senior MP here made a claim that 3,000 political persons (have been) raided so far. It’s completely erroneous.”